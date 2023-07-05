Show Fullscreen

The Ukrainian city of Konotop has obtained 25 secondhand Tatra-T3 and Tatra-T6A5 trams from the Czech city of Ostrava, as well as three Solaris low-floor buses. Mayor of Konotop Artem Semenikhin said the trams are in good condition and would enable Soviet era 71-605 trams to be scrapped.

Nürnberg transport operator VAG is testing a version of its VAG_Lotse app for iOS which uses Bluetooth to provide visually impaired users with an audio version of the passenger information displayed on onboard screens. Users can also specify their destination, and the app will vibrate as the tram, metro or bus service approaches the correct stop.

A 4·5 km three station extension of Hefei metro Line 1 from the railway station to Zhangwa opened on July 1.

The government of Victoria has appointed John Holland Group and KBR to build a depot in Maidstone for the customised Alstom Flexity 2 Next Generation Trams which are due to enter service in Melbourne from 2025. The depot will include LED lights, recycled plastic materials and tanks to collect rainwater to wash the trams.

Cambodia’s government is considering building a light rail or underground metro line to connect Phnom Penh with the AEON Mall Mean Chey shopping centre and the future Techo International Airport, Minister of Public Works & Transport Sun Chanthol has told local media.

Oman’s Ministry of Housing & Urban Planning is reported to have finalised the proposed routes for a metro in Masqat.

The 18 km nine-station metro line in Makkah handled 2·15 million passenger-journeys during its annual operating period for the Hajj pilgrimage, when it ran at full capacity for the first time since before the pandemic in 2019.

Washington DC’s Metro has launched the MetroMeter web application providing access to real-time data on headway adherence, schedule adherence and the number of trains in service. This replaces MetroHero, a third-party application that is no longer being updated.

After increasing the previously insufficient budget of 63m złoty, Kraków transport authority ZDMK has selected ZUE Group for a 94m złoty 12-month contract to renew 3·4 track-km of double-track tramway in ul Kościuszki and ul Zwierzyniecka, including the Salwator loop.

Keolis has signed two power purchase agreements with French solar power generator Urbasolar. These will offer 18 GWh/year from January 1 2025 to provide Keolis with ‘a reliable supply of renewable electricity at a fixed, competitive price over the long term, while helping the group meet its environmental targets.’

California Transportation Commission has awarded Sacramento Regional Transit District a $25m grant from the Solutions for Congested Corridor programme to support the relocation of the Sacramento Valley light rail stop as part of the Railyard revitalisation programme and the future Sacramento Downtown Riverfront Streetcar project, as well as $10m from the Local Partnership Programme to modify Gold Line platforms for new low-floor light rail vehicles.