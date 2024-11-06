Show Fullscreen

Tatra-Yug’s 490·6m hryvnia offer was the sole bid for a contract to supply Kyiv with five trams capable of at least 1 km of off-wire running; the city already operates 20 of the supplier’s K1T306 three-section trams.

SWS Engineering, part of the Systra group, has been awarded a contract to design the 1 km western extension of Roma metro Line A from Battistini to Torrevecchia, serving one intermediate station at Bembo. At Torrevecchia, a depot for six trainsets and passive provision for a future extension towards the Grande Raccordo Anulare motorway bypass is within the scope of the work.

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority has awarded a consortium of Hitachi Rail and Strides Engineering a contract to renew the CCTV systems across more than 50 stations on the North-South and East-West metro lines. This will include a centralised Video Management System and Video Transmission Network to manage both new and existing cameras.

Alstom has supplied București metro operator Metrorex with a full-cab simulator to train drivers for the Metropolis trains it is supplying for Line 5. The simulator integrates the latest virtual reality and digital twin technologies to provide drivers and technicians with realistic scenarios and digital replicas of stations, platforms, signals and equipment such as beacons and radio access points. Line 5 is the first metro line in the city to be fitted with CBTC.

Chicago Transit Authority has announced plans for a 20% increase in scheduled weekly services across its rail network, which will return services to pre-pandemic levels before the end of the year. There will be ‘strategic adjustments to better meet current ridership patterns’, with a reduction in some peak weekday services to enable more services to run at weekends when ridership is highest.

Contra Vision has obtained EN45545-2 R1 & R7 fire safety certification for its perforated window film for advertising on trains, trams and metro cars.

A group of German transport authorities led by go.Rheinland has awarded Transdev a 10-year contracts to replace and manage ticket machines and validators and operate staffed customer service centres.

The USA’s Federal Transit Administration has issued the final rule for Rail Transit Roadway Worker Protection, establishing minimum safety standards for transport agency staff who may access the track. Agencies have one year to create a protection programme for personnel who work on or around the tracks, implement comprehensive training and ensure that unsafe acts and conditions are reported.

France’s Pays de la Loire région has selected Kuba and La Banque Postale to develop a unified ticketing system for its Aléop public transport network. The phased roll-out is scheduled to be completed by 2026.

New Jersey’s NJ Transit has appointed Franck Beaumin as Customer Advocate. His experience includes bus rapid transit in Bangladesh; to Customer Service Project Manager & Customer Experience Manager at Keolis in Paris, and Passenger Communications Manager at Keolis Commuter Services in Boston.

MTA Long Island Rail Road is to place QR codes in all train toilets to provide an easy way for passengers to send feedback about their condition. The codes are already used at stations, with a list of pre-loaded potential issues, a section for additional comments and the option to upload a photo. An alert is generated and sent to the cleaning team.