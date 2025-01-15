Show Fullscreen

Operator MPK Poznań is to purchase 24 secondhand NGT6D trams from Bonn operator SWB Bus & Bahn for €2·2m including spare parts. The 75% low-floor bidirectional trams were built by Duewag and will replace obsolete Konstal 105Na high-floor vehicles.

On December 28 Moskva Mayor Sergey Sobyanin opened a 7·2 km three-station southern extension of metro Line 16 (Troitskaya) from Tyutchevskaya to Novomoskovskaya, where it meets Line 1. The first 8·3 km of the Troitskaya line opened in September and it is also being extended at its northern end. Current plans envisage a total length of 43·3 km.

Revenue services started on December 30 on a 3·2 km southerly extension of Minsk metro Line 3 (Zielienalužskaja). Runing from Kaval’skaya Slabada to Slutskiy Gostinets, the extension has three stations and a new depot at Slutskoye.

A cost-benefit analysis is to be undertaken for a proposed 6·5 km extension of the Darmstadt tram network from Griesheim to Riedstadt-Goddelau. A feasibility study was completed two years ago.

Egis has been awarded a four-year contract to act as Independent Engineer for the Purple Line LRT project in the suburbs of Washington DC, acting as reviewer for both concessionaire Purple Line Transit Partners and owner Maryland Department of Transportation.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development & Transport Rahman Humbatov has told local media that routes for the potential construction of tram lines in Baku have been studied. One possible route is from Mehdiabad to Binaqadi, Azadliq Avenue and May 28 metro station, another to the Sea Breeze development. The last of the city’s legacy tram routes closed in 2004.

Mulhouse Alsace Agglomération has awarded Transdev a €381m contract to operate the Soléa public transport network for five years from January 1 2025.

Deputy Mayor of for Transport & Industry Maksim Liksutov has said Moskva’s plans for 2025 include testing of a second self-driving tram and beginning the first phase of testing of a metro train with ’elements of self-driving technology’.