POLAND: The first of 30 Moderus Gamma LF 04 AC BD trams that operator MPK Poznań’s in-house manufacturer Modertrans is supplying arrived at Franowo depot on January 21.

The vehicles are being built at Modertrans’ plant in Biskupice northeast of the city.

The 100% low-floor, three-section, bidirectional vehicle is 32 m long and has a capacity of 240 passengers, 46 of which can be seated. The tram features large windows, air-conditioning and ramps to enable level boarding for wheelchair users and prams.

Test running of the vehicle is under way and it is expected to enter revenue service this spring. Deliveries of the remaining 29 vehicles are scheduled to be completed by mid-2026.

MPK Poznań is expecting to receive 215·5m złoty in co-financing for 85% of the order value from the European Union.

The city of Poznań plans to purchase 30 more trams with deliveries by 2029. For this order, it is expecting a 175m złoty co-financing agreement under the EU’s European Funds for Infrastructure, Climate, Environment 2021-27 programme.

Modertrans has to date built a total of 104 new trams for Poznań and refurbished many more older vehicles. MPK Poznań purchased 24 secondhand, 75% low-floor Duewag NGT6D trams from Bonn in early January.

Currently 78% of the operator’s 230 trams have a low-floor entry to support enhanced accessibility.