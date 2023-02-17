Nordic Winter Solutions
The Nordic Anti-icing system is purely designed for preventive treatment of rolling stock with the use of a special fluid mixed with water. The liquid remains on the treated surfaces as a protective layer and prevents ice build-ups. The fluid is sprayed on boogies and selected sections of the underframe of the train. The excess of the fluid is filtered and re-used.
Contact info
- Sponsored
Does arrival of winter have to paralyze the railways?
This year’s winter has proved that despite the investments in infrastructure and new rolling stock deliveries, infrastructure managers and operators still fail to cope with the difficulties associated with frost and numerous snowfalls. Rolling stock breakdowns and damage of the infrastructure cause train delays and cancellations.