AUSTRIA: Open access operator Westbahn has announced plans to expand its network of services with effect from the timetable change on December 15.

From that date the company will extend two of its five daily Wien – München return services ― launched in 2022 ― to Augsburg, Günzburg, Ulm and Stuttgart. Trips between Wien and Stuttgart will take 6 h 30 min, which Westbahn Chief Executive Thomas Posch described as ‘a record time’.

Fares for the Wien – Stuttgart journey will start at €28·99, with Salzburg – Stuttgart offered at prices from €16·99 and München – Stuttgart fares starting at €8·99.

Having introduced a through Wien – Bregenz train last year, Westbahn will add a second daily service on this route. Departures from Wien Westbahnhof will be at 07.08 and 15.08, arrivals in the town on the Bodensee being at 14.18 and 22.18 respectively, with the first train continuing to and from Lindau-Insel.

Also from December, Westbahn services to and from the Tirol will call additionally at Jenbach to provide access to the Zillertal, and trains running beyond Innsbruck will serve Innsbruck Westbahnhof and Imst-Pitzal. One Wien – Salzburg service a day will continue for a further 61 km to St Johann im Pongau, with three intermediate calls. Westbahn will also introduce a late night train from Wien to Salzburg; departing at 00.08, it will arrive at 02.42.

Posch said that the company was seeing a ‘positive demand’ for its services on the main line running west from Wien and that these had been well received ‘with ever more rail passengers trusting Westbahn quality’.

In 2023 Westbahn carried 7∙7 million passengers, a 34% increase over the previous year. The company was founded in 2008 as an operating subsidiary of Rail Holding AG, launching its first services in December 2011. Currently 49∙9% of its shares are held by Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung, 32∙7% by Augusta Holding AG and 17∙4% by SNCF Voyages Développement SAS.