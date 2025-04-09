Show Fullscreen

USA: Philadelphia’s SEPTA says it is the first commuter rail operator in the USA to deploy contactless payment, which went live on its Regional Rail services on April 4.

Passengers can tap on and tap off at fare gates and platform validators using credit or debit cards or Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay mobile wallets. Passengers who forget to tap on can buy a Quick Trip onboard with contactless payment.

People travelling to and from Trenton and West Trenton stations in New Jersey cannot use currently use contactless, but SEPTA is working to install validators.

Contactless payment has been available on SEPTA’s metro, light rail and bus services since September 2023. The technology was supplied by Conduent.