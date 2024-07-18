Show Fullscreen

EGYPT: Italian high-end hospitality company Arsenale and Egyptian National Railways have signed heads of terms for the launch of a Guardian of the Nile luxury cruise train in 2027.

It is Arsenale’s fourth international rail cruise project, following announcements in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Uzbekistan.

The Guardian of the Nile train would have up to 15 coaches with 40 cabins in deluxe, suite and ‘honor suite’ classes, with a total capacity of 80 passengers. Tour destinations would include Luxor and Abu Simbel.

‘The luxury tourism segment represents an emerging frontier for the evolution of the industry’, said Arsenale CEO Paolo Barletta on June 30.

‘This model is aimed at attracting new flows of travellers from around the world who will want to visit this wonderful and historically rich land aboard our trains.’

Minister of Transport Kamel Al Wazir said ‘the train will reflect a design, both exterior and interior, that is typical of the local culture while adhering to international standards. The train will have a significant and positive impact on the tourism sector, enabling visitors to know and appreciate Egypt’s rich history.’