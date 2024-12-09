Show Fullscreen

MALAYSIA: Tenders have been invited for a turnkey contract to supply and maintain the railway systems for the Mutiara (Pearl) light rail project on Penang Island.

The planned 29 km ‘medium capacity’ line with 21 stations would run from Silicon Island in the south of Penang Island to Komtar in George Town and then across the Penang Strait to Penang Sentral in Butterworth.

The national government took over responsibility for the project from the state of Penang early this year. It has appointed Mass Rapid Transit Corp to act as project developer and asset owner though dedicated subsidiary MRT Mutiara.

The procurement is open to Malaysian companies, with foreign contractors able to participate by taking a stake of up 49% in a joint venture or consortium with local partners. A consortium or joint venture may have up to three members, with the project promoter seeing the participation of an original equipment manufacturer as an advantage.

Tender documents will be available for purchase from December 13 to January 27. Responses must be submitted by midday on April 14 2025.