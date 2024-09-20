Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: Apostolos Tzitzikostas of Greece has been named European Commissioner designate for Sustainable Transport & Tourism.

A 46-year old member of the New Democracy party, Tzitzikostas was governor of the Central Macedonia region from 2014, President of the European Committee of the Regions in 2020-22 and First Vice-President of the European Committee of the Regions from 2022.

He studied International Politics and Diplomacy at Georgetown University and Public Policy & Economics at University College London.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the appointment of Tzitzikostas to the transport role highlights Greece’s ‘geopolitical importance and strategic position as a gateway country for trade, energy and networks’.

UNIFE Director General Enno Wiebe said ‘Europe needs a sustainable transport investment plan which focuses on decarbonising Europe’s transport networks. We stand ready to assist and provide our expertise on the matter.’

Alberto Mazzola, Executive Director of the Community of European Railway & Infrastructure Companies, said ’European railways are committed to providing Europeans with better passenger services for all, including high speed connections between capitals and major cities; digital rail freight operations integrated with other modes, leading to zero-emission European logistics; and reliable, safe, high-speed infrastructure as well as improvements to the existing network through modernisation and digitalisation.

‘We warmly welcome that these points have been taken up in the next term of the European Commission and stand ready to fully co-operate and support the new Commission in achieving these objectives.’