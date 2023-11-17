Show Fullscreen

USA: Alstom has been awarded a $72·2m contract to modernise the Skylink automated peoplemover at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

This will include the overhaul, retrofit or replacement of vehicle and lineside components to ensure reliability and mitigate against obsolescence.

In 2022 Alstom signed a 10-year contract to continue maintaining the 64 Innovia APM 200 vehicles, and it is also responsible for maintaining the 8 km dual-lane elevated guideway and electrical systems.

‘Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is one of the busiest in the world, and the Skylink APM is fundamental to moving passengers and the employees who keep the airport running’, said Alstom Americas President & CEO Michael Keroullé when the latest contract was announced on November 13.