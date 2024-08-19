Show Fullscreen

CHINA: Revenue services began on Xi’an’s Yunba Line on August 12. This 17·4 km elevated peoplemover runs from the southwest terminus of metro Line 3 at Yuhuazhai south to Hengye Dadao with 18 stops, including an interchange with metro Line 6.

The 22 three-car rubber-tyred trains are powered by lithium-ion batteries charged at station stops. Each set can carry 210 people, and they may be lengthened to four cars in future. Operating speed is up to 80 km/h with minimum 3½ min headways.



Construction began in May 2020. The peoplemover uses SkyShuttle technology developed by supplier BYD, and the company funded and built the route. Similar lines opened in Bishan on the west side of Chongqing in April 2021 and Pingshan in northeastern Shenzhen in December 2022.

The line connects districts housing 600 000 residents in southwest Xi’an, and serves Shaanxi Provincial Library (High-Tech Zone), the Huawei Research Institute and BYD’s Xi’an works.