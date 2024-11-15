Show Fullscreen

AUSTRALIA: Establishing consistent national standards for the rail industry could save billions of dollars by supporting a more efficient, safer and productive industry, according to a new report.

The Harmonisation of Rail Standards Research Report proposes the development of a national strategy overseen by a dedicated body in conjunction with industry stakeholders.

It says international standards should be evaluated before any new national standard is developed, and consideration given to the adoption of international standards analogous to existing Australian ones. There should be a legal mechanism to facilitate a mandatory standards regime, a cost-benefit analysis for specific standards to inform transition cost support, and an audit and gap analysis of existing standards.

It does not propose harmonising all standards, but instead recommends that the industry focuses on high benefit areas such as signalling and train control, rolling stock components and approvals, type approval and freight telematics.

The report was jointly funded by the Australasian Railway Association, National Transport Commission, Office of National Rail Industry Coordination and the Rail Industry Safety & Standards Board and prepared by GHD Advisory.

Each body is now considering the next steps.

ARA said the Australian rail industry is hampered by having 29 separate rail networks, each using different standards, rule books, technologies and processes.

‘Rail standards harmonisation, particularly in key areas such as signalling and control system standards, would foster technical and operational interoperability, enabling freight and passenger rail to move more easily between major cities and regions’, said ARA CEO Caroline Wilkie on October 23.

‘It is critical that industry works together, with government, to reduce costs and inefficiencies in the rail industry to ensure a more sustainable, productive and safer railway network.’