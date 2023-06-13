Organisation: RBF

Location: UK

Deadline: 26 June 2023

ROLE TITLE: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

RESPONSIBLE TO: CHAIRMAN AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES

RESPONSIBLE FOR: All aspects of business and employees, including services, marketing, fundraising, finance and administration.

NUMBER OF DIRECT REPORTS 3

NUMBER OF STAFF 8

LOCATION: 1st Floor, Millennium House, 40 Nantwich Road, Crewe CW2 6AD

PURPOSE OF ROLE

To progress the charity’s objectives and goals in line with the overall strategy

To promote the charity’s values, mission, and objectives internally and externally

To maintain clear oversight of charity operations and policies

Provide accountability to the Chair and Board of Trustees

KEY RESPONSIBLITIES

To work with the Board of Trustees to plan, develop, and deliver key strategic objectives.

To be responsible for developing and expanding current services within the current strategic framework

To provide direction for increasing current income streams, and developing new streams in line with the strategic framework.

To maintain oversight of charity finances.

To engage with the rail industry to ensure that the charity’s services remain relevant to their needs.

To engage with the rail industry to maintain old supporter relationships and develop new ones.

To work with the RBF staff to develop robust and efficient processes and procedures.

To ensure long term sustainability, through effective governance, sound finance and delivery of services .

To provide visible, inspiring and effective senior leadership, direction and oversight to RBF and all staff

Develop the organisation’s vision, strategic direction and implementation of clearly prioritised plans

To maintain and enhance the positioning of RBF within the rail industry

To manage the charity in such a way that its resources are used as effectively and efficiently as possible and that the performance of investments made are measured, assessed and clearly communicated

To offer inspired leadership culture which is challenging but supportive and empowering,

Be responsible for the overall financial health of the organisation, ensuring diverse streams of income and leveraging all relevant opportunities.

KEY RESULT AREAS

To provide the leadership to deliver the agreed vision, strategy values and specific objectives of the Railway Benefit Fund by:

Developing and agreeing with the Trustees the strategic plan, the business plan and market strategy in accordance with market research.

Identifying and maximising new funding and service opportunities that are in line with the charitable aims of the RBF.

Increasing profile and demand for RBF services inline with agreed budget forecasts.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Governance and relationship with the Board of Trustees

To liaise with the Chairman, Vice Chairman and Board as appropriate.

To support staff with preparing meeting agendas and minutes

To ensure that all relevant matters are brought to the Board’s attention.

To enable proper constitution of the Board to provide good governance.

To participate fully in all board sub committees, unless otherwise advised.

To ensure that the investments and cash accounts are managed effectively.

To help the Board maintain appropriate skills and ensure that peer review by the Board takes place.

2. Strategic Leadership

To lead in developing the charity’s strategic vision and be accountable for its delivery

To integrate the plans and strategies of the Charity to ensure continuity and keeping abreast of developments and benchmarking in the rail and charity sectors.

To lead the Charity in a time of change, as it meets the challenges of legal, social and administrative developments and changes.

To facilitate the establishment and development of training and education at all levels for all staff.

To promote the corporate image of RBF through interpersonal relations with rail businesses, leaders and media and the establishment of a clear corporate identity.

To represent the Charity at all external events and opportunities, through carefully devised PR and media strategies.

To ensure that at all times RBF staff, clients and its Board of Trustees comply with all laws related to its activities and operations.

To Keep abreast of charity law, trends, and governance to ensure RBF remain compliant and relevant.

3. Business Development

To provide leadership for the charity to research and procure business development opportunities, to ensure the economic sustainability of the RBF.

To make proposals to the Board on the goals, aims and objectives, (short, medium and long term) of the RBF.

To procure, secure and record contracts from business partners and enter into such contracts with agreement of the Board of Trustees, in the pursuit of providing services which are value for money.

4. Leadership and co-ordination of managers

To support the RBF management team in delivering the objectives of the charity.

To manage office resources and staff, in order to meet strategic objectives.

To provide ethical leadership, supervision and direction to staff within the framework of good employment practice and Employment Law.

5. Culture

To promote diversity and equality of opportunity in all RBF work and practices.

To build a staff culture where everyone is valued and equipped to do their job.

To promote the values and aims of the charity to staff and volunteers.

6. Operational Framework

To write and introduce and communicate policies and procedures to create and maintain a consistent work culture, relating to staff, clients and all members of the Charity.

To monitor quality assurance in all aspects of services provided by RBF.

To review the overall performance of the Charity.

To supply all reports required by the Board in the exercise of its legal, financial and other responsibilities, in accordance with Charity Commission regulations and current legislation.

To implement and develop HR strategy, appraisal systems and training programmes.

7. Finance

To consult with the Board and liaise with the Management Team to generate an Annual Budget, including services budget (expenditure) and fundraising budget (income) and regular management accounts.

To ensure that costs are controlled and contracts regularly reviewed to ensure best value for money.

To manage the overall budgets and resources of the Charity as a whole.

To ensure the timely and complete preparation of the annual audited accounts and Annual Report.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Essential

Experience in a broad management role within a charity or other business, with financial/budgetary, people management, and management of administration responsibilities

Ability to work with a wide range of people

Ability to network effectively within the rail industry

Ability to prioritise and delegate effectively.

Resilience with a flexible approach – able to work in a changing environment.

Good understanding of running administrative processes.

Desirable

Degree level education, business administration qualification.

Experience in developing and executing a strategy for a charity or business.

Experienced in business development.

Experience of working with the rail industry.

To apply, please send your CV and covering letter (No more than 2 sides of A4) to: recruitment@railwaybenefitfund.org.uk

Closing date: Monday 26th June 12pm.

Interview date: First interviews will be held in Crewe w/c 10th July. Final interview will be held in London on 26th July 2023.