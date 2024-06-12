Show Fullscreen

HUNGARY: Alstom and the University of Miskolc are to co-operate to bring practical training and theoretical knowledge closer together, support talent development and undertake R&D to support the production of steel structures in Hungary.

‘Today’s biggest challenge for production companies is to secure well-educated specialists and skilled labour in the long term’, said Gáspár Balázs, Managing Director of Alstom in Hungary, on June 5.

‘The strategic co-operation agreement is closely aligned with the educational program of Alstom’s Mátranovák factory. We are already running our welding and fitting vocational training courses at the site, specifically tailored for employees on the workshop floor. Our next step is to develop our training and recruitment offer for engineers and administrative staff.’