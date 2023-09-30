Show Fullscreen

SAUDI ARABIA: Alstom and Saudi Railway Polytechnic have formed a partnership to provide Saudis aged 18 to 26 with Rolling Stock & Traction and Signalling & Telecom technical and vocational training.

The programme will begin with 20 trainees. Male participants will have six months of intensive training at Alstom’s facilities followed by five months of practical on-the-job training. Female trainees will join an extended programme, starting with 12 months at the institute after which they will proceed to six months of on-the-job training at an Alstom facility.

’By integrating public and private expertise, we are not only aligning with but actively driving forward the objectives of Vision 2030, ensuring the next generation is well-equipped for the challenges and opportunities of the transportation sector’, said Mohamed Khalil, Managing Director of Alstom in Saudi Arabia, on September 11.