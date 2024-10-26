EUROPE: The XCross research project has been launched with the aim of enhancing the inspection and maintenance of turnout crossing surface profiles.

The project will use handheld 3D laser scanning and computer vision to create a digital twin. Advanced optimisation strategies will then be used to determine the optimal geometry achievable through on-site welding and grinding techniques, taking into account lifecycle costs.

Augmented reality and 3D printing techniques will also be developed to provide virtual and physical guides for on-site procedures.

The €2m project is being funded by the Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking and co-ordinated by Delft University of Technology, where the kick-off meeting was held on October 1.

It is scheduled to run for 30 months, and brings together a consortium of 10 partners from seven countries, including the European Rail Research Network of Excellence, Evopro Innovation, ProRail, UIC, Asociación de Investigación Metalúrgica del Noroeste, TU Dresden, TXT E-Tech, Rotterdam light rail operator RET and the University of Leeds.