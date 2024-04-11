Pandrol Cares

Pandrol Cares aims to inspire employees to continue to get involved in and propose new community actions which foster collaboration and team work internally and have a positive impact, externally.

https://vimeo.com/681292350

Pandrol Cares helps build our relationships with our communities by focusing on three themes:

Quality Education

Providing quality education for all is fundamental to creating a peaceful and prosperous world. Education gives people the knowledge and skills they need to stay healthy, get jobs and foster tolerance.

Reducing Inequalities

Reducing inequalities and ensuing no one is left behind are integral to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Inequality within and among countries is a persistent cause for concern.

Climate Action

Taking urgent action to combat climate change and its devastating impacts is imperative for saving lives and livelihood, and key to making the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Goals – the blueprint for a better future – a reality.

Find out more about Pandrol’s local initiatives [https://www.pandrol.com/pandrol-cares/]