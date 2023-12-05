Show Fullscreen

PHILIPPINES: Mitsubishi Corp has awarded CAF a subcontract to supply seven eight-car electric multiple-units for limited-stop express services on future North-South Commuter Railway in Manila and its hinterland.

The €150m order announced by the Spanish company on December 1 is being financed by the Japan International Co-operation Agency.

Announcing the subcontract on December 1, CAF said it had established a close strategic relationship with Mitsubishi Corp in recent years, having undertaken projects including the supply of rolling stock for Manila LRT Line 1, the Istanbul Metro and the Canberra tramway.

CAF sees the Philippines as a strategic region for its future, with annual GDP growth exceeding European levels, and several major infrastructure projects to be developed in the next few years.