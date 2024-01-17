Show Fullscreen

PHILIPPINES: The Department of Transport and the national PPP Center have commissioned Systra and PwC Philippines/Isla Lipana & Co to undertake studies for the North Long Haul Inter-Regional Railway Project.

This envisages the financing, design, construction, operation and maintenance of an inter-regional passenger and freight network of more than 800 km connecting the National Capital Region with three other regions on the island of Luzon, serving the Clark Freeport Zone, Poro Point, Laoag International Airport, Port Irene and Lal-lo Airport.

The nine month study to be completed by mid-2024 has three phases, covering project launch and pre-feasibility assessments, feasibility and project structuring, and assistance with obtaining the necessary government authorisations.