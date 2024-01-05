Show Fullscreen

USA: Chicago Transit Authority has opened applications for its nine-week Small Business Educational Series, which aims to help local small and disadvantaged businesses participate in its contracts.

Industry leaders will teach participants how to procure business opportunities, manage projects, protect against risk, run payroll correctly, create accurate estimates and properly close-out projects.

On successful completion of the training, participants will be paired with a mentor for a year-long relationship.

‘We’re not just looking to get more small and disadvantaged businesses to compete for contracts, we want to see them succeed and grow’, said CTA President Dorval R Carter Jr.

Applications must be submitted by January 11.