USA: Chicago Transit Authority is working with Google Public Sector to develop a virtual assistant to go live on the transport agency’s website in early 2024.

Chat with CTA is intended to provide simple, one-step-away support which can resolve many questions and concerns within minutes.

CTA said 36% of people in its service area speak a non-English language at home, and the chatbot will be available in English, Spanish, Polish, Simplified Chinese and Filipino/Tagalog.

‘We are committed to continuing to find new, convenient ways for our customers to contact us, and using more modern technology can help improve the CTA travel experience’, said CTA President Dorval R Carter Jr on December 4.

‘We are happy to be partnering with Google Public Sector to help deliver the Chat with CTA chatbot on our website, providing our customers with a next-generation communication tool that will make it easier to ask questions and get the information they need in real-time.’