Show Fullscreen

TICKETING: Fairtiq has added the ability to buy tickets for dogs and bicycles to its swipe-in, swipe out rail and bus ticketing app covering Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Travellers can check in up to five dogs, five bikes or a combination of both, in addition to the established ability to add up to four extra passengers. The system detects the route taken and calculates the optimal tickets for all passengers, including any accompanying dogs or bikes, and taking into account price capping.

The functionality is to be extended to Germany.