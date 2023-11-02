Show Fullscreen

ITALY: Arriva has begun offering its Glimble mobility-as-a-service platform in Trieste, covering buses, boats, bike sharing and on-demand services.

‘We want to encourage people to view buses, bikes and other modes of transport as a single network rather than separate services’, explained Angelo Costa, Managing Director of Arriva in Italy, on October 30.

Suggested routes can be sorted by cost or CO 2 emissions. Passengers can validate ther journeys with a single tap and scan of a QR code.

The app offers screen reading features for low vision users, as well as talkback and voiceover capabilities and buttons optimised for users with hand-motor disabilities. Real-time arrival information is expected to be made available next year.

Exploring opportunities

Developed in partnership with Moovit, the Glimble app was initially launched in the Netherlands. Roll-out in further cities is being considered.

‘In a world where everyone is constantly on the move and connection and accessibility is essential, we need to be adaptable and nimble to passenger needs, while also encouraging more sustainable choices’, said Sian Leydon, Arriva Group Managing Director for Mainland Europe.

‘Our Glimble brand started its Arriva journey in the Netherlands, but we always knew it had scalability and pan-European potential, so the launch in Italy is a very exciting development for us as a leading European mobility provider. We will continue to explore other opportunities in MaaS where data laws allow us to do so.’