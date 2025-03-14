Show Fullscreen

UK: On display at the Transport Ticketing Global exhibition in London was Scheidt & Bachmann’s latest FareGo PG|50 ticket gate, which has been developed with total cost of ownership in mind.

The structure and mechanical elements are designed to offer a long life, while the validation equipment can be swapped out as new technologies develop. The motors can be replaced in less than 5 min.

The company hopes to announce the first UK deployments of the design later this year.

The company also shows its FareGo ST|32 ticket vending machine, which is designed to be space-saving and user-friendly with a 32 inch display and various cashless payment options making it both an information and ticket sales terminal.