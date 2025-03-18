Following the Transport Ticketing Global exhibition, Railway Gazette International takes a look at some of the latest developments in the world of fare payment.

Show Fullscreen

Kadfire’s station welcome point information screen can be offered with a ticket sales function. Passengers would use the touch screen to make the purchase, then the screen shows a link which they can scan with their smart code to download a QR code ticket. The company says the system is ready to deploy, but with reform of the UK passenger rail industry underway operators have not yet felt able to sign up to use it.

Payments company XPP has partnered with Oxivo Group in the Turkish public transport market, combining payment services based on its Vayapay and Ginger platforms with Oxivo’s established presence in the Turkish market.

Vix has developed a ticket gate as part of a project backed by the UK competition authority which aimed to increase the number of suppliers in the market. The first were installed in Wales, and it has since won contracts with Merseyrail and GWR.

Show Fullscreen

From March 22 Hong Kong operator MTR Corp will accept payment using the China T-Union Card, as well as the current Octopus, QR code tickets, contactless bank cards and physical and electronic single journey tickets. Fares will be deducted from the Yuan stored value in the card and settled in Hong Kong dollars. ‘MTR is committed to service enhancements through providing more payment options and a diverse range of services for the convenience of different passengers including those visiting Hong Kong’, said Jeny Yeung, Managing Director for Hong Kong Transport Services.

The EMV contactless payment system which Hitachi Rail deployed for Auckland Transport recorded taps from more than 300 000 bank cards or digital wallets in the first three months after it went live in November 2024. There were 9 000 taps on day one, reaching 1 million on day 33 and 3·5 million on day 97. The project involved upgrading the Transcity back office, 3 825 bus validators and 180 platform validators, and deploying 100 new card readers for gates for rail and ferry platforms.

Show Fullscreen

The UATP payment network used by airlines and travel agencies for corporate business travel has expanded to the Spanish rail market with the appointment of high speed operator Iryo as a UATP Merchant. ‘Rail has long been integral to travel in Spain and across Europe, and we believe its role in corporate travel will become ever more important’, said Zach Ornelas, SVP Commercial for UATP. ‘Partnering with Iryo, one of Spain’s most innovative rail operators and a company that shares our vision for connected, digitally enabled travel experiences, is a strategic milestone for us.’

EasyPark Group has acquired Flowbird and is combing the companies’ capabilities in the public transport and car parking payment markets. ‘Our broader set of offerings will empower our customers to optimise mobility and reinvest in public transportation, green spaces and the revitalisation of urban centres’, said Cameron Clayton, CEO of EasyPark Group. The combined business is owned by investors Vitruvian Partners, Verdane and Searchlight Capital Partners.

The RENFE Smart Security Station programme will see intelligent video monitoring systems installed at 597 suburban stations by mid-2026. The video monitoring systems are intended to improve safety, control access through ticket barriers and provide real-time footage of any incidents.