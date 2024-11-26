Show Fullscreen

TURKEY: Minister of Transport & Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced plans to launch tickets which can be used on all rail and metro lines in Istanbul built and operated by the ministry, and eventually on public transport across Turkey.

The roll-out would start on the Marmaray, Sirkeci – Kazlıçeşme and Halkalı – Bahçeşehir suburban lines, and the Gayrettepe – İstanbul Airport – Arnavutköy metro line. Pilot projects have been launched to integrate with the public transport systems in Konya, Kayseri, Gümüşhane and Yozgat.

Uraloğlu said that the plan is for the card to work on public transport in 18 provinces by the end of the year.

Studies are underway to integrate Ankara’s Başkentray line, the İzban suburban service in İzmir, as well as rail, metro and bus services in Rize, Kocaeli, Aksaray, Tokat, Karabük, Uşak, Kahramanmaraş, Nevşehir, Kilis, Çorum and Gaziantep, he said.