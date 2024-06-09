Show Fullscreen

SECURITY: Sensonic has added CCTV functionality to its optic fibre based Distributed Acoustic Sensing security system, enabling railways to visually identify trespassers after detecting and locating them in real-time.

‘Traditional security systems often rely on a patchwork of disparate technologies, creating blind spots and hindering response times and accuracy’, said CTO Ashish Jain.

‘By integrating CCTV within our DAS security system, we provide railways with a unified, comprehensive solution that delivers both detection and identification capabilities in a single, cost-effective platform.’