INDIA: Columbus McKinnon Engineered Products has produced a underfloor train lifting system meeting the government’s Make in India standards for use at an Indian Railways depot.

The manufacturer worked with its local subsidiary Stahl India and crane, lift and escalator supplier Techno Industries to achieve a domestic manufacturing contribution of more than 50%. Its previous projects in India involved acceptance testing in Europe, but the latest pre-assembled lifting system was accepted in Ahmedabad.

HYT Engineering has installed the equipment at IR’s Shakurbasti depot in New Delhi, where it will be used from the end of the year to lift complete 192 m long eight-car Vande Bharat trains for maintenance.

The lifting platforms are controlled within a range of +/-5 mm over the entire length of the train, while the cantilever design means that bogies can be pushed underneath the lifted train for separate maintenance. When not in use, the lifting equipment can be retracted into pits flush with the ground.