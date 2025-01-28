Show Fullscreen

SAUDI ARABIA: The first Saudi Arabia Railways train to be fitted with CAF’s latest Auriga ETCS equipment has entered passenger service on Saudi Arabia Railways’ Riyadh to Dammam network, following a two-year programme of design, testing, certification and training.

The whole fleet will be able to operate under ETCS Level 2 in Q1 2026.

The multi-million riyal retrofitting programme being carried out by CAF in Riyadh aims to future-proof the fleet, reduce delays and improve performance.

‘This is a critical investment for our railway and is a key part of our modernisation plan for the Riyadh to Dammam railway network’, said Rashed Al Harbi, Senior Fleet Manager for SAR’s passenger trains, on January 27.