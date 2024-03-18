Organisation: Israel Railways Ltd.

Location: Israel

Deadline: 11 April 2024

1. Israel Railways Ltd. (hereinafter: ”ISR”) hereby invites the submitting of proposals for solutions and technologies applicable to the challenge: “physical fencing for platforms at railway stations” (hereinafter: ”the challenge tender”).

2. The challenge tender documents and any additional information can be obtained, free of charge, at Israel Railways website (tender.rail.co.il) as of 14.03.2024.

3. All responses must be submitted no later than – 11.04.2024 – to the e-mail address- startup@rail.co.il.