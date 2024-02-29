Organisation: Dutch Railways

Location: The Netherlands

Deadline: 15 April 2024

In December 2023, NS has withdrawn 8 electric locomotives of the E1700-type from service. These locomotives are now available for sale.

Some key facts

Manufacturer: GEC Alsthom, Belfort, France

Years of construction: 1992-1994

For 1500V DC

Mass 86 t

Gauge UIC 505-1 G1

Maximum speed 160 km/h (limited to 140 km/h under ATB train protection)

Currently homologated for the Netherlands

Suitable for double traction (with restrictions)

Maintenance history included as far as submitted

General conditions for sale

The new owner shall use the locomotives for railway operations, not for other purposes

The new owner must become or assign a new Vehicle Keeper, Entity in Charge of Maintenance and Type Authorisation Holder

All NS signs are to be removed immediately after the sale and purchase have been concluded

No later than 3 months after the sale and purchase has been concluded, the NS livery is to be changed in such a way that the locomotives cannot be linked to NS anymore

NS reserves the right to select the preferred buyer

Sale in as-is-where-is condition

Interested or more information required?

Please contact Mr Pieter Tax at Pieter.tax@ns.nl before 15th of April.

For the avoidance of doubt: NS may decide to refuse consideration of responses received at a later date.