Organisation: Dutch Railways
Location: The Netherlands
Deadline: 15 April 2024
In December 2023, NS has withdrawn 8 electric locomotives of the E1700-type from service. These locomotives are now available for sale.
Some key facts
- Manufacturer: GEC Alsthom, Belfort, France
- Years of construction: 1992-1994
- For 1500V DC
- Mass 86 t
- Gauge UIC 505-1 G1
- Maximum speed 160 km/h (limited to 140 km/h under ATB train protection)
- Currently homologated for the Netherlands
- Suitable for double traction (with restrictions)
- Maintenance history included as far as submitted
General conditions for sale
- The new owner shall use the locomotives for railway operations, not for other purposes
- The new owner must become or assign a new Vehicle Keeper, Entity in Charge of Maintenance and Type Authorisation Holder
- All NS signs are to be removed immediately after the sale and purchase have been concluded
- No later than 3 months after the sale and purchase has been concluded, the NS livery is to be changed in such a way that the locomotives cannot be linked to NS anymore
- NS reserves the right to select the preferred buyer
- Sale in as-is-where-is condition
Interested or more information required?
Please contact Mr Pieter Tax at Pieter.tax@ns.nl before 15th of April.
For the avoidance of doubt: NS may decide to refuse consideration of responses received at a later date.