Organisation: Dutch Railways
Location: The Netherlands
Deadline: 15 April 2024

 

In December 2023, NS has withdrawn 8 electric locomotives of the E1700-type from service. These locomotives are now available for sale.

Some key facts

  • Manufacturer: GEC Alsthom, Belfort, France
  • Years of construction: 1992-1994
  • For 1500V DC
  • Mass 86 t
  • Gauge UIC 505-1 G1
  • Maximum speed 160 km/h (limited to 140 km/h under ATB train protection)
  • Currently homologated for the Netherlands
  • Suitable for double traction (with restrictions)
  • Maintenance history included as far as submitted

General conditions for sale

  • The new owner shall use the locomotives for railway operations, not for other purposes
  • The new owner must become or assign a new Vehicle Keeper, Entity in Charge of Maintenance and Type Authorisation Holder
  • All NS signs are to be removed immediately after the sale and purchase have been concluded
  • No later than 3 months after the sale and purchase has been concluded, the NS livery is to be changed in such a way that the locomotives cannot be linked to NS anymore
  • NS reserves the right to select the preferred buyer
  • Sale in as-is-where-is condition

Interested or more information required?

Please contact Mr Pieter Tax at Pieter.tax@ns.nl before 15th of April.

For the avoidance of doubt: NS may decide to refuse consideration of responses received at a later date.

Topics