Organisation: RSSB

Location: UK

Deadline: 7 March 2024

Overview

The Head of Digital Signalling supports the Professional Head of CCC (Control Command and Communications) and the Professional Head of Rail Operations by delivering expert consultancy for clients in the field of railway operations and railway system design, providing thought leadership on standards and communicating the benefit of standards. You are a key point of contact in the industry, providing a credible voice and sharing knowledge and expertise, promoting standards and RSSB in general.

You will also ensure the standards team’s contribution satisfies the expectations of RSSB’s members and stakeholders, effectively and efficiently delivering the RSSB Business Plan and achieving our strategic objectives.

Responsibilities

• Deliver expert consultancy for RSSB clients in the field of railway operations and railway system design.

• Lead a team of co-opted engineering, operational, regulatory, risk, safety and other specialists for consultancy work for RSSB clients.

• Assist in setting strategic priorities. These will need to balance the needs of RSSB members, RSSB business objectives and the Rail Standards Strategy objectives.

• Provide access to support, guidance and advice for all RSSB departments and their decision making bodies (for example Standards Committees, mirror groups, safety, risk and wellbeing groups, system interface committees) on standards issues.

• Support the Professional Head of CCC and the Professional Head of Rail Operations by contributing to positive industry initiatives, such as building alliances, innovation, and improved customer experience through the practical, innovative, application of standards and the provision of relevant technical advice and support

• Support the Professional Head of CCC and the Professional Head of Rail Operations in building strong and productive relationships with industry stakeholders, playing an influential role in ‘shaping the agenda’. Act as a facilitator and supporter of positive change.

• Identify means of achieving RSSB business objectives through the identification of commercial opportunities and by monitoring relevant developments and international practice.

• Communicate progress and difficulties to the Professional Head of CCC and the Professional Head of Rail Operations in order to facilitate problem solving and forward planning.

• Identify areas where greater competence (depth and/or volume) is required and propose measures to address these opportunities.

• Act as an informed buyer when external resources are needed in the standards team. Check the quality of the product from bought-in resources.

Qualifications

Essential:

Substantial experience in railway operational, engineering and/or management roles (or similar) with a good understanding of the railway system, and the needs of internal and external customers for the railway, including passengers, freight users and suppliers.

A working knowledge of the legal and regulatory framework applied to GB rail, including the Railways Interoperability Regulations, the Railways and Other Guided Transport Systems (Safety) Regulations and the Railway Group Standards Code and Standards Manual.

Able to demonstrate alignment to RSSB’s values (trusted, innovative, customer-focussed, knowledgeable).

Communicate effectively and share thoughts and ideas through methods appropriate to the audience.

Adapt and respond effectively when embracing new opportunities, change and in navigating uncertainty.

Actively contribute as part of a team and work towards achieving team goals and outcomes.

Take responsibility and demonstrate accountability in completing tasks and achieving objectives, actively seeking to resolve problems and identify opportunities.

Committed to customer service and placing customer satisfaction at the heart of our success to ensure we deliver against our shared goals.

Incorporate an inclusive leadership style, developing and retaining talent and constructively challenging habits and assumptions whilst remaining inclusive and ensuring everyone is heard.

Act and make decisions based on a good understanding of the current and future needs of the organisation to perform to a high standard and focus on delivering outcomes.

Positively communicates and delivers with impact and influence.

A working knowledge of safety management systems, train operations and engineering operations.

Educated to degree level or equivalent relevant experience.

Chartered membership of a relevant professional body, working towards fellowship

We are committed to investing in our staff and offer formal and informal learning opportunities for development.

We value diversity and equal opportunities in employment and are committed to creating a workplace which is inclusive to everyone. As a member of the Disability Confident Scheme, we encourage candidates with disabilities who meet the minimum criteria, to apply for our jobs. If you have applied under the Disability Confident Scheme, please let us know in advance by emailing vacancies@RSSB.CO.UK

If you require any reasonable adjustments with respect to our selection process including information in an alternative format, please contact us at vacancies@rssb.co.uk

We understand the importance of work-life balance and we offer our staff the flexibility to work within our core hours and the option to vary their location between both the office and home. If you are looking for further flexibility, speak to us at interview stage so that we can consider your request.

We value our staff and we offer a competitive benefits package to ensure our staff can achieve their best throughout their journey with us. This includes 30 days annual leave (plus bank holidays); a holiday buy and sell scheme; private medical and dental cover; a season ticket loan and travel subsidy; access to a cycle to work scheme; volunteer leave; a performance related bonus and pension.