Organisation: California High-Speed Rail Authority

Location: United States of America

Deadline: 14 November 2023

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) issued on August 25, 2023, a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for High-Speed Trainsets and Related Services. The RFQ is step one of a two-step procurement. The RFQ process will result in a shortlist of teams eligible to participate in step two, Request for Proposals for High-Speed Trainsets and Related Services. Additional information can be found here: www.caleprocure.ca.gov/event/2665/HSR23-18. A virtual pre-bid conference will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Registration for the pre-bid conference can be found here: www.hsr.ca.gov/business-opportunities/contract-opportunities/high-speed-trainsets-and-related-services.