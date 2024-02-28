Organisation: NTA - Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd.

Location: Israel

Deadline: 25 March 2024

NTA Building the Light Rail in the Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area

Process number 039/2024

Request for Information (RFI) for solutions in the field of Digital Twin applications

1. NTA - Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd. (hereinafter: ”NTA”) hereby invites the public to provide it with relevant information for the purpose of examining the acquisition of Digital Twin technologies to support the planning, design, construction, operation and maintenance of the Metro systems. The Digital Twin which shall be developed will be a single, holistic and comprehensive model integrating the entire systems of NTA, the Light Rail Lines and the Metro, as specified in the Request for Information (hereinafter: the ”RFI”).

2. Anyone considering themselves suitable for providing information as aforesaid is invited to respond to this RFI according to the instructions set forth in the RFI documents, which may be downloaded from NTA’s website at: www.nta.co.il.

3. The respondents may request from NTA clarifications regarding the Request by March 1st, 2024, at 13:00. Clarifications as aforesaid shall be provided in writing, by email to Tender1@nta.co.il by the foregoing date.

4. The response to the Request shall be submitted by March 25th, 2024 at 13:00. The response shall be submitted in a WORD file by electronic mail to Tender1@nta.co.il by the foregoing date.

5. It is clarified that this process is neither a tender nor a request for proposals or an offer and it does not constitute a representation, warranty, promise or undertaking on behalf of NTA or on behalf of the state of Israel towards its respondents.

6. It is clarified that in the event of any contradiction between the provisions of this Notice and the Request documents, the provisions of the Request documents shall prevail over anything stated in this Notice.

7. The defined terms in this Notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Request.

Sincerely,

NTA - Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd.