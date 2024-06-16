Show Fullscreen

BANGLADESH: Indian Railways’ engineering consultancy RITES has been awarded a contract to supply 200 coaches to Bangladesh Railway.

Signed in Dhaka on May 20, the US$111·3m contract is being funded by the European Investment Bank, and follows a global competitive tender. It provides 36 months for delivery and commissioning of the 1 676 mm gauge coaches, followed by a 24 month warranty period. The vehicles are expected to be supplied from IR’s in-house manufacturing facilities.

RITES will provide expertise in design, spare parts support and training. It said the contract highlighted its commitment to growth through the export of ‘indigenously developed world class railway rolling stock’, in line with the government’s strategic vision ‘Make in India, for the World’.

The consultancy has previously supplied 120 LHB type broad gauge coaches to Bangladesh Railway, along with 36 broad gauge and 10 metre gauge locomotives. It has collaborated on various infrastructure projects.