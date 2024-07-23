Show Fullscreen

BANGLADESH: Korea Railroad Corp has been awarded a three-year contract to maintain passenger rolling stock operated by Bangladesh Railway.

The 4∙7bn won Bangladesh Passenger Car Operation & Maintenance Improvement Project contract is funded as an official development assistance scheme by the Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure & Transport.

The deal includes a technology transfer element and follows three earlier contracts that included supply of inter-city coaches for the 290 km main line linking Dhaka with the port city of Chittagong.

Under the contract Korail will supply organisational expertise and human resources management, training of expert staff and development of specialist skills in repairing electronic components.

The contract also includes a contribution from Korail towards the ‘development of sales channels and export expansion for small and medium-sized businesses’, which will entail formation of a consortium with domestic rolling stock companies in Bangladesh.

Korail’s involvement in Bangladesh has included participation in a technology transfer contract for locomotive maintenance as well as a study for the 20 km Dhaka metro Line 5, construction of which was launched in November 2023.

Korail is keen to expand its co-operation with Bangladesh Railway further, particularly in terms of operations and maintenance, with potential projects including supply of more rolling stock and train depot improvement work.

Korail President & CEO Han Moon-Hee commented that ‘we will strive to play a leading role in overseas markets based on our advanced railway vehicle maintenance technology and know-how’.