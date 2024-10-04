Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: Centrepiece of the Vossloh Rolling Stock presentation at InnoTrans 2024 was a modular battery-fuel cell freight locomotive for Duisport Rail.

The Modula BFC is the latest of four variants in the modular locomotive range being developed by the Kiel-based manufacturer, and draws on the experience of hydrogen propulsion from its parent company CRRC Zhuzhou Electric Locomotive Co.

The range is designed specifically for shunting and heavy goods transport, offering robust and reliable performance, and Vossloh Rolling Stock reports that it now has orders or letters of intent from customers for all four variants.

The Modula BFC is rated at 600 kW, of which 400 kW is drawn from the two fuel cell modules and the remainder from the underfloor battery. This is sufficient to move a 2 000 tonne train at up to 30 km/h, while the stop-start nature of shunting operations leaves ample time for the fuel cells to recharge the battery pack.

According to VRS Chief Engineer Tim Hillebrand, the standard traction package for all Modula variants is rated for 2 400 kW, providing scope for retrofitting for full electric operation in the future if required. Running the traction equipment below its maximum rating should reduce wear and extend maintenance intervals, he explained.

At 18 m, the Modula BFC is around 1 m longer than the other variants, providing space for the fuel cells, carbon fibre hydrogen storage tanks and the battery packs. Some equipment is mounted on the cab roof, making use of the space for the pantograph in other variants. The off-centre cab provides good all-round visibility, and the sightlines have been arranged to ensure that the driver can see the loco buffers when coupling up to a train.

Duisport Rail has ordered two Modula locomotives for use at the new Duisburg Gateway intermodal terminal, which will be one of the largest in the European port hinterland market. The facility is intended to be environmentally neutral, with its own photovoltaic generation and hydrogen production system.

‘With the battery-hydrogen fuel cell locomotive, we are sending an important signal for rail’, commented Duisport Rail Managing Director Hans-Georg Christiansen, adding that it was setting rail freight ‘on the path to further decarbonisation, especially in these challenging times’.

Also on display was the battery-electric Modula EBB variant, which has been undergoing type approval testing since April. As with the other variants, this is equipped with an intelligent train control management system, which collects and analyses data from more than 100 sensors. Information is uploaded to cloud storage for use in condition-based maintenance and fleet management.

VRS has also introduced a new control system for the Modula range, which facilitates future upgrading and additional functionality in the future. This includes provision for digital automatic coupling or the retrofitting of cameras for obstacle detection and automatic train operation.

DE 18 SmartHybrid goes ETCS

VRS also presented the latest SmartHybrid version of its proven DE18 diesel locomotive, which has been fitted with an 80 kW underfloor battery that is sufficient for 1 h of emission-free shunting. The loco is also configured to use HVO fuel, offering a saving of up to 90% in CO 2 emissions. The locomotive on show was one of 10 being supplied to track maintenance contractor Spitzke SE. Due for delivery from mid-2025, they will be deployed by subsidiary Spitzke Logistik GmbH to support its infrastructure maintenance and materials delivery activities across Germany.

VRS is currently developing a retrofit of ETCS onboard equipment to enable the DE18 SmartHybrid to operate in Level 2, and expects to receive approval next year for operation in France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany.