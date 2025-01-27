Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Max Bögl has taken delivery of a 1·8 MW Vossloh Rolling Stock DE18 diesel-electric locomotive for shunting and short distance freight operations at its Sengenthal site in Bayern.

The four-axle loco meets the Stage V emissions standard and can use HVO fuel.

It will replace two older three-axle shunters, hauling up to three trains a day on the rail link from the factory to the main line at Neumarkt carrying concrete products including sleepers, segments for the Brenner Base Tunnel and components for wind turbines and car parks.

The 120 km/h locomotive is approved for operation on the main line, and in the future it is intended for use hauling trains beyond Neumarkt to the Nürnberg area and Regensburg to avoid capacity constraints at Neumarkt.