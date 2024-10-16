Show Fullscreen

CHINA: A wagon made of a lightweight carbon fibre composite material has been developed by CRRC Qiqihar, China Energy Railway Equipment Co and the National Institute of Clean-and-Low-Carbon Energy.

CRRC said the roll out of the wagon in September ‘marks a major breakthrough in China’s manufacturing, development and application of new materials for heavy-duty railway mobile equipment’.

CRRC said the composite is three to five times stronger and 20% lighter than an aluminium alloy material.

The wagon is also fitted with an independently developed intelligent monitoring system.