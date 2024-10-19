Show Fullscreen

ITALY: Stadler has begun delivering the first of the 950 mm gauge electric multiple-units ordered by regional operator EAV for suburban services on the 169 km Circumvesuviana railway network south and east of Napoli.



In May 2021 Stadler and EAV signed a framework agreement for the supply and maintenance of up to 40 EMUs, with an initial firm order for 23. The remaining 17 were ordered in July 2022.

Another framework agreement covering a further 60 EMUs was signed in 2023, with an firm order for 16 placed using Recovery & Resilience Plan funding.

The 41 m long, three-car articulated 1·5 kV DC EMUs are being supplied from Stadler’s Valencia factory. They have lightweight aluminium bodies 2 650 mm wide with five double-leaf doors on each side and an entrance height of 1 000 mm. Three of the four bogies have both axles powered with 180 kW motors giving a maximum speed is 100 km/h, although this could be increased to 120 km/h in the future.



The trains have a capacity of 467 passengers, including 90 seated.

EAV plans to have 10 of the EMUs in service by 2025 and all 56 by 2026.