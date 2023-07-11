Show Fullscreen

ITALY: Regional transport operator EAV has awarded Stadler a framework contract for the supply of up to 60 electric multiple-units for the 950 mm gauge Circumvesuviana lines south and east of Napoli.

A firm order for an initial 16 sets and five years of maintenance has been signed ahead of a deadline for Recovery & Resilience Plan funding. Deliveries are scheduled by June 2026.

The remaining 44 EMUs will be ordered as further financing is identified.

The trains will be similar to vehicles from a March 2021 framework agreement covering up to 40 sets.

The three-car 1·5 kV DC trainsets will be 40 m long, with lightweight aluminium bodyshells. Stadler says the ‘bright and modern’ interior would have 90 longitudinal seats and a capacity of 396 passengers. They will be fully accessible, with designated areas for wheelchairs, prams and bicycles as well as wide aisles and step free access at the five doors on each side.

They will be fitted with CCTV, and six of the 60 trains would be equipped with overhead line monitoring and analytics systems.

Stadler will also supply tools to improve maintenance efficiency, including a bearing temperature analysis device and a bogie component monitoring system.

‘Our vehicles will enhance the public transport offer of one of the most emblematic railway networks in Italy, improving the travel experience for residents and tourists alike’, said Iñigo Parra, CEO of Stadler Valencia, on July 11.