CANADA: Canadian Pacific Kansas City and ATCO EnPower have completed two hydrogen production and refuelling facilities as part a pilot programme to retrofit diesel locomotives with Ballard fuel cell power packs.

The sites in Calgary and Edmonton are intended as models for future projects across the country. Each has a 1 MW electrolyser, along with compression, storage and dispensing systems. The Calgary electrolyser is powered in part by renewable electricity from CPKC’s existing 5 MW solar power facility.

ATCO EnPower provided engineering, procurement and construction services and is to operate the facilities.

‘These fuelling facilities are an important part of advancing the ongoing testing of our hydrogen locomotives and advancing the development of our industry-leading programme working toward a lower carbon transportation future’, said Kyle Mulligan, CPKC Assistant Vice-President, Operations Technology, on November 20.