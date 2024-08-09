Show Fullscreen

DENMARK: Local railway operator Lokaltog has selected its preferred bidder for a contract to supply 14 battery trainsets for use in the Sjælland region, with options for 10 more.

The tender published in November 2023 attracted bids from CAF, Siemens Mobility and Stadler Bussnang. Lokaltog decided that the offers from CAF and Stadler met its requirements, and following further evaluation Stadler’s bid was selected.

Final award of the contract is planned for October, subject to approval by Sjælland regional council in September.

‘The battery trains will replace our IC2 trains which have served us well since 1997’, Lokaltog Managing Director Lars Wrist-Elkjær said on August 7. ‘Stadler’s offer was marginally better than what CAF provided. These are the trains of the future that we are now buying, and they will hopefully run on our tracks for many years and bring joy to our customers.’