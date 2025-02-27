Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: DB Regio has called tenders for framework contracts to supply electric multiple-units to replace life-expired fleets used on S-Bahn services in the Rhein-Main, Stuttgart and München areas.

At least 300 vehicles are needed, and the frameworks would cover up to 400 vehicles with prices for various technical and contractual options.

Applications to participate in the negotiated procedure are required by March 31. DB Regio plans to award up to three framework contracts which would run from April 2026 to March 2034.

The vehicles would be based on DB’s S-Bahn 2029+ concept for a more standardised suburban rolling stock fleet; this was presented at InnoTrans 2024. There will be a focus on passenger capacity and rapid boarding and alighting, with wider entrances, optimised passenger flows and spaces for bicycles and pushchairs.