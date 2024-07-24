Show Fullscreen

CROATIA: National passenger operator HŽPP has awarded Končar KEV a contract to supply six electro-diesel multiple-units for the 429 km Zagreb – Split route, which is electrified at 25 kV 50 Hz as far as Oštarije.

The €57·3m contract signed on July 23 is being financed using a European Investment Bank loan for the modernisation of the network which was agreed in February.

The 160 km/h low-floor multiple-units will have three twin-leaf doors per side and a capacity of 150 passengers, including 12 in first class. Deliveries are scheduled for 2026.

They will replace six Bombardier Class 7123 two-car tilting DMUs used on the route since 2004; these are identical to Class 612 DMUs used on regional services in Germany.