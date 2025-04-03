Show Fullscreen

TURKEY: The E39000 ‘national suburban trainset’ was unveiled by state-owned manufacturer Türasaş at its Sakarya factory in early March.

Eight four-car electric multiple-units are being built to increase capacity on the Gaziray suburban network launched in Gaziantep in November 2022. Deliveries are scheduled to be completed by the end of October.

Show Fullscreen

The 90 km/h aluminium-bodied 25 kV 50 Hz EMU has a capacity of 1 000 passengers, including 206 seated and with two spaces for wheelchairs. There are 16 double-leaf doors on each side, 42 passenger information screens and interior and exterior cameras.

Show Fullscreen

The black and gold livery is inspired by Gaziantep’s baklava pastries.

Show Fullscreen

Around 70% of the components are manufactured in Turkey, including the motors, controls and traction equipment developed by the Tübİtak Rail Transportation Technologies Institute and Türasaş.

Show Fullscreen

‘With the national suburban trainset produced for the Gaziray project, we aim to meet Turkey’s suburban transport needs with domestic technology to reduce imports, and also to increase efficiency by facilitating maintenance and repair processes and reducing maintenance costs’, said Minister of Transport & Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu. ‘At the same time, we aim to contribute to our country’s economy by exporting the trainsets produced.’