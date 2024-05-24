Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: Swiss Federal Railways has exercised an option for Stadler to supply a further 33 Flirt Evo electric multiple-units. These will be used to provide regional services between northwest Switzerland and Alsace in France every 30 min from the end of 2030.

The order has been placed under a 2022 framework agreement between SBB, Thurbo and RegionAlps which covers up to 510 single-deck EMUs to be supplied from Stadler’s Bussnang factory. There was an initial SFr2bn firm order for 286 units, and the first was unveiled 18 months later.

‘We are proud to be able to expand rail services to France with our proven best-selling Flirt model’, said Stadler Chairman Peter Spuhler when the latest order was announced on May 24.

The EMUs will be equipped to work with Swiss and French electrification and safety systems. Up to three will be able to operate in multiple in France, and up to four in Switzerland.

The units will have 146 seats, with space for bicycles, pushchairs and large luggage as well as facilities for passengers with reduced mobility.

‘The signing of this contract option represents a significant step forward for cross-border transport’, said Spuhler. ‘We are looking forward to working with SBB to offer passengers more comfort and flexibility with our modern Flirt trains optimised to meet demand, thereby ensuring a better travel experience.’