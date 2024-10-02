Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: China’s CRRC has unveiled its prototype Cinova H2 New Energy Intelligent Intercity Train, a hydrogen fuel cell powered trainset which it believes could replace diesel trains on non-electrified railways worldwide.

The company said the Cinova H2 developed by CRRC Qingdao Sifang had ‘world-class’ specifications, and had been designed to operate at a maximum speed of 200 km/h. A four-car set would be powered by four 240 kW fuel cells with a 35 000 h life combined with a 366 kWh lithium titanate battery. Storage capacity for 316 kg of hydrogen would give a range of 1 200 km at 160 km/h, and the train had been designed to be refuelled by robot.

Unveiled in Berlin in the pouring rain by CRRC President Ma Yunshuang, the prototype vehicles featured a bright blue livery and demonstrated a range of proposed interior configurations, with around 236 seats and capacity for more than 1 000 passengers.

‘We are committed to empowering the world with a myriad of rail transit system solutions, driven by sustainable technological innovation’, said Ma. ‘Our vision is to foster a global ecosystem where CRRC solutions are universally embraced.’

CRRC emphasised that the hydrogen traction system incorporated multiple safety protection systems and had undergone rigorous safety verification under various scenarios and conditions. Waste heat from cooling the fuel cell could be used for heating during winter.

The group’s SmartCare technology integrates data from the vehicle and infrastructure to support intelligent operation and maintenance.

The train features an unusually large cab, which CRRC anticipated would provide the driver with a pleasant working environment.

CRRC also displayed its Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit 2.0, which despite the name is a rubber-tyred bus using a virtual guidance system. This was decked out in a green peacock livery symbolising prosperity and hope. The vehicle has been designed to be powered by lithium batteries, supercapacitors, hydrogen or an overhead electric supply, and to be capable of fully autonomous operation. The company reported that there were now nine ART lines operating in China, along with projects in the UAE and Malaysia.