ITALY: Funding for the purchase of hydrogen and hydrogen-electric regional trainsets has been announced by the Ministry of Infrastructure & Transport.

‘We confirm our determination to modernise the country, with choices that respect the environment’, said Minister of Transport Matteo Salvini when the allocations were announced on May 22.

SSIF, which operates the Italian section of the metre-gauge Centovalli line linking Domodossola with Locarno in Switzerland, will also receive €35·7m for two electric multiple-units.